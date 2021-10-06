Ludhiana: 58-year-old man dies during scuffle

A 58-year-old man died in a scuffle with two men at Sarabha Nagar Main market on Monday evening. Kin of the victim alleged that the accused had thrashed him to death.

The victim was identified as Satish Kumar of Harnam Nagar. His sons Dinesh Kumar and Gaurav earn a living by charging children for taking rides in their battery-operated cars.

Dinesh said that on Monday, his brother Gaurav could not go to work, due to which his father went along to help him out. He added that they indulged in a spat with Anupam Sharma and his brother Deepak Sharma, who also run the same business, over a minor issue.

Further, he added that the matter was resolved after locals’ intervention. But at night, the accused came to him and started thrashing him. When his father tried to intervene, the accused hit him as well, following which he fell on the road and died.

Dinesh informed the police and rushed his father to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police suspect that the victim died of a cardiac arrest as there were no injury marks on his body. His viscera has been sent for the chemical examination to the forensic science laboratory to ascertain the cause of death.

Inspector Daljit Singh, SHO at Division Number 5 police station, said it is suspected that the man had suffered a cardiac arrest. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and will take appropriate action according to the viscera report of the victim.