Ludhiana: 5kg LPG cylinders to be available at depots, fuel stations to check migrant exodus

The district administration in Ludhiana has decided to make 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders available at ration depots and select petrol pumps to ease cooking fuel shortages and prevent migrant workers from leaving the city. District food supply controller Sartaj Singh Cheema said the decision to place cylinders at depots and later at select petrol pumps has been taken to improve access and convenience. (HT File)

The move comes amid ongoing LPG supply stress and aims to ensure last-mile availability of cooking fuel near labour colonies, industrial belts and migrant-dense localities.

Officials said a meeting is scheduled on Tuesday to finalise the list of petrol pumps that will stock the cylinders. The model is being introduced to reduce crowding at LPG agencies and make fuel available at easily accessible public points.

Additional ration depots will be onboarded in phases based on demand and logistical feasibility, officials said.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the administration is working proactively to ensure uninterrupted cooking fuel supply to vulnerable sections.

District food supply controller Sartaj Singh Cheema said the decision to place cylinders at depots and later at select petrol pumps has been taken to improve access and convenience. “The aim is to ensure that migrant workers can access 5kg free trade cylinders from the nearest point without long travel or waiting time,” he said.

Officials said the phased rollout will prioritise high-density migrant localities and industrial labour belts where demand is the highest.

The food supplies department has also warned of strict action against unauthorised LPG handling, illegal refilling and misuse of domestic cylinders.