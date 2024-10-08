Ludhiana: 6-year-old girl raped, murdered

A six-year-old girl’s body was found wrapped in a blanket on Monday at the labour quarters in Fauji Colony of Moti Nagar, police officials aware of the matter said. After being informed, Ludhiana’s Moti Nagar Police reached the spot and took up an investigation. Police said they suspected that a neighbour had raped and murdered the minor. (HT Photo)

They added that the police suspected that the minor was sexually assaulted and murdered, following which her body was dumped on the tin roof of an adjoining factory.

The six-year-old and her grandmother were at the rented accommodation at the of the incident.

After being informed, the Moti Nagar Police reached the spot and took up an investigation. Police said they suspected that a neighbour had raped and murdered the minor.

However, the first-information report (FIR) was registered against unidentified accused.

The girl’s parents had relocated to the labour quarters from Bihar just a month ago.

While the minor’s parents work at a factory, her grandmother used to take care of her during the day.

According to police, the six-year-old’s parents left for work in the morning, as per their schedule.

Her grandmother dressed her up after feeding her. The girl went outside the room to play and went missing. After her grandmother realised her absence, she started looking for her, but to no avail.

The elderly woman suspected that her granddaughter might have gone to the roof and went up looking, but could not find her there either.

However, she looked from the rooftop parapet and saw the girl’s body lying on the tin roof of an adjoining factory.

She raised an alarm and alerted the neighbours, who then informed the police.

The police took down the body and found no clothes on it. The police also found a head injury.

Moti Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Varinder Pal Singh Uppal said the girl was playing around in the labour quarter when she suddenly went missing.

He added that prima facie, it looked as if she was murdered after being raped. As the girl was thrown from at least 10 feet, she suffered a head injury.

A case was registered under sections 103 (murder), 63 (rape), 66 (causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are questioning the neighbours.