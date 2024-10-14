Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 600-kg khoya seized in Ranjit Nagar

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 14, 2024 10:43 PM IST

According to district health officer Dr Amarjeet Kaur, sample has been taken and sent for lab test. Officials said the suspicion arose as the product was being sold at half the market price.

Health officials conducted a raid at a sweet shop in Ranjit Nagar and seized 600-kg khoya on Monday. The raid was conducted after health officials got information that the shop was selling khoya for just 240, said district health officer (DHO) Dr Amarjeet Kaur.

The seized items in a shop in Ranjit Nagar, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT photo)
The seized items in a shop in Ranjit Nagar, Ludhiana, on Monday. (HT photo)

“We were informed that the sweet shop was selling khoya for just 240. Upon inquiring, we found that it was sourced from Bikaner in Rajasthan. If you take into consideration the transportation cost as well, it is very hard to sell the product at such a price. This appeared suspicious. So, we raided that shop,” she said, adding that this is not yet a confirmed case of adulteration.

Khoya’s market price is 500 per kg. “We have taken a sample and sent it for lab tests. The rest of the product has been seized. If the results turn out to be normal, we’ll allow its usage. If adulteration is found, we will take appropriate action unde the Food Safety Act,” she said.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Kumar Mohindra said further action would be taken after receiving the lab test report of the sample. He said the district health department has been running a campaign to stop the sale of adulterated food during the festive season.

Officials also took a couple samples of chuchum and khoya from a sweet shop at Shimlapuri, Chimney Road.

