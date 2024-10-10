Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 65 farmers attend chemical-free crop production camp in PAU

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 10, 2024 10:29 PM IST

School of Organic Farming director SS Walia urged the farmers to opt for integrated farming system model which was a mix of agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry.

During the training camp of PAU Organic Farmers Club, experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) advocated organic cultivation for chemical-free crop production and the safety of human health. A total of 65 organic growers attended the camp.

Additional director communication TS Riar briefed about the benefits and future aspects of organic farming (HT File)
Additional director communication TS Riar briefed about the benefits and future aspects of organic farming (HT File)

Additional director communication TS Riar briefed about the benefits and future aspects of organic farming.

Agronomist AS Sidhu and plant breeding and genetics expert Virendra Sardana delved upon weed management in rabi crops and sarson cultivation and marketing, respectively.

Agronomist AS Sidhu and plant breeding and genetics expert Virendra Sardana delved upon weed management in rabi crops and sarson cultivation and marketing, respectively.

Swati Kapoor, an expert from PHPTC, talked about nutrition testing of food products, while Punjab Agro Industries district supervisor Satwinder Singh explained the role of Punjab agro industries in organic farming.

Farmers Gurdit Singh and Manpreet Grewal shared their experiences of being progressive organic farmers and promoted the adoption of organic farming on a large scale.

AS Chahal, president of the club, welcomed the experts and the members and later, Varinder Singh from Communication Centre proposed a vote of thanks and coordinated the programme.

