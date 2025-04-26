Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 5,940 admitted to government schools under special campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Officials from 992 primary schools and 19 block primary offices conducted a door-to-door admission campaign during which they highlighted the benefits, such as free uniforms, free textbooks, nutritious mid-day meals and smart classrooms

Officials from 992 primary schools and 19 block primary offices conducted a door-to-door admission campaign across the district under the Mega Enrolment Campaign, launched by district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur on Friday. Aimed at giving the enrolment drive a push, the drive saw 5,940 on-the-spot admissions till evening, officials said.

District education officer as well as the deputy DEO visited several localities to spread awareness about the facilities in government schools. (HT Photo)
District education officer as well as the deputy DEO visited several localities to spread awareness about the facilities in government schools. (HT Photo)

The event saw participation of both the district education officer (DEO) as well as the deputy DEO who visited several localities to spread awareness about the facilities in government schools. The DEO visited areas like Sherpur Kalan, Dhandari Kalan, Kanganwal, Giaspura and Dhandari Khurd. During her interaction with residents, she highlighted the benefits, such as free uniforms, free textbooks, nutritious mid-day meals, smart classrooms, clean environments and qualified-dedicated teachers.

“Many parents admitted that they were unaware of such government initiatives, and pledged to enroll their children in the nearby government schools, preferring them over expensive private institutions,” said DEO Ravinder Kaur.

“If children study in government schools, their parents won’t have to bear the burden of hefty private school fees. At the same time, the students will benefit from a healthy, learning-friendly environment,” she said.

According to the DEO, the drive resulted in several number of admissions in government schools by evening.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 5,940 admitted to government schools under special campaign
