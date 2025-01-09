Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 7 booked for kidnapping, thrashing villager

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 10, 2025 05:06 AM IST

According to the victim, the accused were threatening to kill him and they allegedly robbed ₹60,000 from his pocket

The Khanna City 2 police station booked seven persons allegedly for assaulting and kidnapping a Libra village resident due to an old rivalry. After thrashing the man, the accused fled after dropping him near Majri village at Malerkotla road.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the accused. (HT File)
The accused have been identified as Jatin, Luv, both residents of Uchha Vehra, Naman Shori of Peerkhana road, Ashu, Rahul, Saman alias Sherry and Shivam. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Lalit Joshi of Libra village. The complainant stated that on January 6, he along with his friends – including Vinay Sharma, Mani Nanda and Gurtej Singh, were having snacks in GTB Market in Khanna when the accused turned up in a car and on several bikes.

He claimed the accused attacked and abducted him. They allegedly thrashed him before dropping him near Majri village. According to the victim, the accused were threatening to kill him. He also alleged that the accused had robbed 60,000 from his pocket.

After the miscreants left the place, he informed the police and filed a complaint. ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),140 (kidnapping and abduction in cases where the intent is to commit or attempt to commit serious crimes), 307 (theft that is accompanied by preparations to cause harm, fear, or restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 191(3) (rioting) of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

