Ludhiana: 7 Covid patients found infected with BA.5 sub-variant
Seven patients from Ludhiana district with Coronoavirus infection have been diagnosed with the BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron, which according to experts is highly transmissible.
As per health department officials, samples of 54 patients had been sent for genome sequencing. While reports of four patients found infected with the sub-variant were received a few days back, the department got three of them on Friday.
Even as reports from across the globe suggest that the variant is more vaccine resistant, the district health officials said that nothing to this effect has been notified by the government yet and the infected patients in Ludhiana are also stable and under home isolation.
They added that the number of sub-variant cases are low in the district till now and the patients have no travel history.
Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh said that the patients are stable and the department has conducted a follow up with them after they were diagnosed with the sub-variant. He further urged residents to keep their guard up and follow Covid SOPs prescribed by the government.
He also appealed to residents to get themselves vaccinated and go for the booster dose, if eligible. “Samples are being regularly sent for genome sequencing and the department is keeping a close eye on the situation,” added Dr Singh.
67-year-old dies, 49 fresh cases detected
A 67-year-old man from Sidhwan Bet area succumbed to Covid on Saturday, even as 49 fresh infections were detected in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday. The deceased was a regular smoker and undergoing treatment at DMC hospital, an official said.
With this, the total count of Covid cases in the district is now 1,10,969; of which 1,08,426 patients have recovered and 2,297 succumbed to the virus. There were 246 active cases in the district on Saturday, of which 238 were under home isolation and the rest were admitted to different hospitals.
-
Day after 15-year-old’s murder, two PCR officers deputed at Ludhiana civil hospital
Two police control room (PCR) personnel were deputed at the emergency ward of the Ludhiana civil hospital on Saturday, a day after the cold-blooded murder of a 15-year-old boy. According to the police officials, a PCR team will be deputed at the emergency ward for 24 hours in two 12-hour shifts.
-
Ludhiana: Duo in security guard uniform robs newspaper vendor of ₹7.5k
Two miscreants, wearing uniforms of private security guards, robbed a newspaper vendor of ₹7,500 on Saturday after assaulting hSharmawith sharp weapons and sticks. The victim, Rajesh Sharma of Durgapuri, said the incident took place at around 4.30 am, when he was heading towards Clock Tower from his house on his scooter. Even though there was a sweeper standing nearby, the two robbers threatened him. The two suspects were captured assaulting Sharma on CCTV.
-
SAD Ludhiana president’s brother joins BJP
Leaders of various parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal district president Harbhajan Singh Dang's brother Gurdeep Dang, joined Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday in the presence of the saffron party's state president and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma SAD leader Satnam Singh Shunty, former Congress leader Gurwinder Singh Prinkle and Aam Aadmi Party's Hardeep Singh Bittu, Pritpal Singh and Jagdeep Singh Jaggi were also inducted into the party by Sharma.
-
252 students appear for CUET-UG in Ludhiana
A total of 252 students took the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), the country's second largest undergraduate college qualifier exam, at two designated centres in Ludhiana on Saturday. The exam was conducted in two shifts at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College and Central Tool Room, Focal Point. In the morning shift, which was scheduled from 9 am to 12.25 pm, 113 candidates appeared for the examination, including 73 at GNDEC and 40 at CTR.
-
Ludhiana: Burglars break into bank, faulty inverter saves day
A gang of burglars broke into the Kalakh village branch of UCO Bank on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, but failed to steal any valuables. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of branch manager Vivek Kumar, a resident of Ram Nagar, Khanna. Kumar said the sarpanch of Kalakh village called him on Saturday morning after noticing the broken window panes of the bank.
