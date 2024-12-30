Ludhiana: 7 dairy unit owners booked for ‘polluting’ drain

The division number 7 police have booked eight dairy owners under the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act for allegedly throwing dairy waste into the Buddha Nullah. A case has been registered on the complaint of officials of the sewerage department and the PPCB. Officials said these dairies were allegedly discharging their waste into the Buddha Nullah unchecked, posing a severe environmental hazard. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Surinder Kumar, alias Romy, Dharma Gujjar, Mangal Dairy, Bunty Dairy, Manga Sehgal Dairy, Bhushan Dairy, Johny Dairy and Sonu Dairy.

Officials said these dairies were allegedly discharging their waste into the Buddha Nullah unchecked, posing a severe environmental hazard. Despite prior recommendations from the PPCB to disconnect the electricity supply of 10 such dairies, the discharge continued unabated, officials claimed.

Section 289 of the BNS and Sections 70 (3), 70 (5) and 70 (12) of the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act, 1873, have been slapped.