Ludhiana: 70 scooters gutted in Basti Jodhewal blaze

A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning on the second floor of a two-wheeler showroom near Basti Jodhewal, reducing a stock of electric scooters to ashes. A vehicle showroom afire in Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT photo)

Fire officials said around 70 electric and petrol vehicles were gutted. The blaze, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, spread rapidly. Residents in the vicinity noticed the flames and alerted the fire brigade and the showroom owners. An eyewitness reported that an employee of a nearby petrol pump was the first to spot the fire and raise the alarm.

Fire officer Lovelesh Sood said that upon receiving the emergency call, fire stations from the central fire station, Sundar Nagar and Tajpur Road were immediately dispatched to the site. It took almost two hours for the firemen to being the situation under control.

The showroom owners are assessing their loss. An investigation into what triggered the fire is underway, officials said.