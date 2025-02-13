Ludhiana: 771 households in district switched to solar electricity in 2024: PSPCL

The district has seen a remarkable shift towards solar energy in the past year, with 771 households making the switch to solar power. This surge in adoption is largely attributed to the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana on February 13 last year that encouraged residents to install rooftop solar panels. To install the panels, residents apply to PSPCL. After eligibility checks and site inspection, approved vendors set them up, followed by a final verification. (HT File)

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) reported that ₹3.3 crore in subsidies have been disbursed so far, helping homeowners transition to solar energy. Under the scheme, subsidies range from ₹30,000 to ₹78,000, depending on the capacity of the solar panels installed.

A household generating 1 kW of solar power receives ₹30,000, while those generating 2 kW and 3 kW receive ₹ 60,000 and ₹78,000, respectively.

This initiative, expected to remain operational until March 2027, has already led to 823 applications, with 771 successful installations.

Among the different regions in Ludhiana, the West Circle, covering areas like Aggar Nagar and Janta Nagar, has received the highest subsidy disbursement, totalling ₹1.38 crore. Following it are the Sub-Urban Circle with ₹ 98 lakh, Khanna Circle with ₹70 lakh, and City East with ₹23.76 lakh. Additionally, ₹27 lakh in subsidies are still being processed, indicating that more installations are underway.

The installation process begins with residents submitting an application to PSPCL. After an eligibility check, the site is inspected for factors such as roof space and structural suitability. Approved vendors then carry out the installation, followed by a final inspection to ensure the system’s efficiency before the subsidy is disbursed.

Swati Sharma, a resident of Shimlapuri, said switching to solar has significantly lowered their electricity costs. “Traditional electricity costs ₹7 per unit, but solar-generated power costs just ₹1.5 per unit. The savings have allowed me to allocate money to other priorities,” she added.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Janta Nagar, said that the government subsidies made the transition much more affordable despite previous concerns over high costs.

As more households adopt solar energy, the burden on the power grid has lessened, reducing the risk of power outages, especially during peak demand periods.

The PSPCL officials also believe that the trend will continue to grow, especially as summer approaches and electricity consumption rises.

Last year, Ludhiana saw a 40% surge in power demand during the heatwave making the shift to solar energy even more critical.