Ludhiana: 8 booked for attempting to kidnap 18-yr-old from home

The Dugri police have registered a case against eight persons for allegedly trying to kidnap a girl from her house in Jawaddi Khurd and assaulting her family members. The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Rohit alias Ruta, Navi Billa from CRPF Colony, Golu, Manav from Jawaddi Kalan, Shankar from Dr Ambedkar Nagar, and Ricky from Jawaddi Khurd. Two other accused are yet to be identified.

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s father, the trouble started on May 9 when three of the accused – Manav, Shankar, and Ricky – attacked his son while he was standing outside the house.

Things escalated on May 13, when four armed men stormed into their house and tried to forcibly take away his daughter. The complainant said that the family tried to stop them, but the accused attacked them and also misbehaved with his younger daughter. He added that the accused tried to escape with his daughter in a Brezza car, but the car failed to start. Seeing this, the accused abandoned the vehicle and their weapons on the spot and ran away.

Inspector Paramveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Dugri police station, said that a case has been filed and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the kidnapping attempt.

The FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 137(2) (trespass), 87 (criminal force), 62 (criminal intimidation), 115(2) (causing hurt), 74 (molestation), 331(6) (use of weapons), 191(3) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly).