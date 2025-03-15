Ludhiana: 8 dogs charred to death after short-circuit at shelter, case registered

At least eight dogs were burnt to death during a fire incident on Thursday at a rented house in Khanpur area operating as an unregistered dog shelter. A case was registered by the police under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 against the owners of the premises for keeping dogs in the illegal shelter. The owners, however, claim that the dogs were abandoned and had been rescued by them. A case has been registered by the police under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 against the owners of the premises for keeping dogs in the illegal shelter. (HT File)

Gurjant Singh, resident of New Shimlapuri, District Ludhiana, was booked for constructing and operating the illegal shelter that led to the incident.

The informant, Mani Singh, resident of Station Division No. 02, District Ludhiana, stated that on March 13, at around 6:00 PM, he learned that Gurjant Singh, had leased a plot outside the village of Khanpur wherein he had constructed a four-walled dog shelter. In this shelter, approximately 10 to 15 breeds of dogs were being kept illegally in cages. Due to an electrical short circuit, a fire broke out which killed eight dogs. He added that when he questioned Gurjant Singh about the incident, the accused stated, on March 12, at about 11:00 PM, he had locked the dogs in cages and went home.

The police, after registering the case against Gurjant Singh, have started an investigation into the illegal shelter and animal deaths.