Ludhiana: 8-year-old city girl bags bronze at national kurash championship

City girl Harshita clinched a bronze medal at the National Sub-junior Kurash Championship, in the -28kg category, organised by the Uttar Pradesh Kurash Association, under the auspices of Indian Kurash Association from August 4 to 6 at Saharanpur. A view of 8-year old Harshita during the practice in stadium on Thursday in Ludhiana, Harshita won a bronze at the National Kurash Championship at Saharanpur. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The 8-year-old student at Government Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road is a class 4 student who has been doing judo for the past one year. She has represented the state in the national kurash championships twice till date.

Her father, Vishav Bandhu Sharma, who provides water purifier repair services and has himself represented the district at the state judo championships said that all his daughters are involved in sports and a rigorous routine is followed in their family to achieve such results. “Apart from Harshita, my eldest daughter is also a judoka and another one is a chess player. I am living my dream through my daughters as we had a number of constraints when I used to play in 1994-95 but I would not let anything come in the way of my children’s success,” he shared.

He credited his daughter’s achievement to the school staff, principal Charanjeet Singh Ahuja and her coach, Parveen Thakur who has been training her for the past one year at Multipurpose Hall. Commenting on the expenses, her father said, “As of now, we are managing somehow as a certain level still has to be attained by my daughters but in future, for international events, we would need the state government’s support.”

Sharing her aspiration gladly, Harshita said that she takes inspiration from her father and coach, and wants to join the police force in future.