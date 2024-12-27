Ludhiana: AAP leader held, 4 booked for ‘disrupting’ real estate project

The PAU police arrested Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) leader Sarabjinder Singh, alias Bittu Bhullar, and booked four of his associates for “criminal trespass and criminal intimidation”. The incident occurred at the site of an under-construction real estate project where the accused allegedly barged in, obstructed the work and threatened the staff. An FIR under Sections 329(3), 351 and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered. (HT File)

Sarabjinder Singh, whose wife Parminderjit Kaur Bhullar recently contested the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections unsuccessfully from Ward 69 on an AAP ticket, was arrested, while his aides, including Raj Kumar Babli, alias Raju, Dharminder Master and two unidentified accomplices, are on the run, the police said.

The complaint was lodged by Kranti Vadhera, director of Malhotra Realty Private Limited (MRLP), headquartered at Rani Jhansi Road. Vadhera said his company is engaged in large-scale real estate projects across Punjab, including a newly initiated commercial and residential development titled “Wilton,” located on Hambran Road, Ayali Khurd.

Vadhera reported that the company purchased a plot in an auction in February 2024. On December 10, while workers and contractors were on-site conducting inspections, the accused entered the property, disrupted the work and threatened staff with dire consequences if the construction continued.

The accused reportedly claimed ownership of the property. When one of the site engineers, Guneetpal, called Vadhera to inform him about the situation, the accused took over the call and issued further threats.

Vadhera also alleged that the accused were attempting to illegally take possession of the land, despite it being lawfully acquired during the auction.

ASI Amrik Singh, the investigating officer from the PAU police station, confirmed the registration of a case under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) of the BNS.

He added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.