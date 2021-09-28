Ludhiana: AAP slams Punjab govt for failure to eradicate drug menace

To commemorate the 114th birth anniversary of the revolutionary Bhagat Singh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a protest-cum-awareness march against the drug menace in the state at Railway Station Road (old GT Road) on Tuesday.

The march commenced from Mata Rani Chowk and ended at Jagraon bridge, where the leaders paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at their statues.

AAP leaders slammed the ruling congress government for its failure to eradicate the drug menace and accused Congress leaders of being hand-in-glove with drug smugglers.

Aman Mohie, AAP Lok Sabha constituency in-charge, said that former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh made promised to eradicate the menace in four months, but the government has failed to take any steps even after over four and a half years have elapsed.

District president (rural) Harbhupinder Singh Dharor said that newly-appointed CM Charanjit Channi also seems to have joined hands with the smugglers, due to which the menace is still taking toll on the youth of the state.

The AAP leaders stated that their party will eradicate the menace, if they are voted into power in the 2022 assembly elections.

YAD demands martyr status

Commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh by paying tributes at his statue at Jagraon bridge, Youth Akali Dal (SAD) sought martyr status for Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

District presidents Gurdeep Gosha (urban) and Prabhjot Dhaliwal (rural) slammed the Union government for delaying the process to declare the freedom fighters as martyrs at national level. Further, they demanded that the state government should approve a resolution regarding the same and the matter should be taken up with the Centre.