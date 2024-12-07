Ludhiana: AAP ticket aspirants ramp up election campaign

With the Municipal Corporation elections around the corner, aspiring candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have ramped up their campaign efforts in a bid to secure party tickets. From engaging in social media campaigns to installing hoardings across their respective wards, the hopefuls are leaving no stone unturned to catch the party leadership’s attention. Illegal hoardings of aspiring candidates from AAP and Congress for upcoming the MC elections installed at Kundanpuri in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In several areas, ward heads and aspiring candidates have erected a significant number of hoardings and installed banners, many of which lack official permission. This has sparked concerns over the proliferation of illegal hoardings, cluttering public spaces and violating municipal regulations.

AAP members vying for tickets have been highly active on social media, using platforms to highlight their public outreach and local contributions. Many of the leaders have uploaded pictures reading ‘Sewa vich haazar’, highlighting their community service, cleanliness drives and public interactions on their social media accounts as candidates seek to project themselves as deserving nominees for the upcoming elections.

In addition to their online campaigns, such posters and hoardings have been installed in various parts of the city. These prominently display the candidates’ photos along with AAP logos and slogans. However, many of these hoardings have been deemed unauthorised by civic authorities.

A senior Municipal Corporation official, requesting anonymity, said, “The installation of unauthorised hoardings is a violation of municipal bylaws. We are monitoring the situation and will take action against those found guilty of flouting the rules. Political pressure is there for not removing illegal posters.”

Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Model Town, remarked, “Every election season, the city becomes a billboard jungle. Instead of addressing genuine issues, aspiring candidates focus on promoting themselves with flashy banners. The authorities must enforce rules to prevent such illegal practices.”