Ludhiana: Acquaintance cheated of ₹14L, man booked

A resident of GK Estate on Tibba Road has been booked for allegedly cheating an acquaintance of ₹14 lakh by failing to return the borrowed amount and issuing a cheque that was later dishonoured, police said on Tuesday. Investigating officer ASI Randhir Singh said the police conducted an inquiry into the allegations before initiating legal action. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Jai Prakash, was booked by the Division No. 7 police following a complaint filed by Major Balwinder Singh, a resident of Bhamian Khurd.

According to the complaint, Jai Prakash had borrowed ₹14 lakh from Singh around two years ago. While he allegedly returned ₹3 lakh, he later issued a cheque for the remaining amount. However, when the cheque was presented for encashment, it was dishonoured as the bank account linked to it was found to be inoperative.

Singh alleged that when he repeatedly sought repayment of the outstanding amount, the accused began threatening him instead of clearing the dues. He further claimed that Jai Prakash warned he would commit suicide and ensure that a criminal case was registered against him if he continued to pursue recovery of the money.

Following the alleged threats, Balwinder Singh approached the police and submitted a complaint in July 2025.

Investigating officer ASI Randhir Singh said the police conducted an inquiry into the allegations before initiating legal action.

“Based on the findings of the inquiry, an FIR has been registered against the accused,” the officer said.

Police have booked Jai Prakash under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.