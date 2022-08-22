Ludhiana | Acquaintances, aide gangrape married woman
Two acquaintances along with their aide allegedly gangraped a 23-year-old married woman after taking her to an isolated place in Gill village. Police have registered a case against the accused and arrested them late on Sunday night. The accused were trying to leave the city to escape police.
The accused are residents of New Janta Nagar, Gurpal Nagar and Chimni road.
The victim, a resident of Chhawni Mohalla, said she went out for evening walk at Star road after dinner on Saturday night. Two of the accused, who were acquaintances turned up there on a scooter.
The accused asked her to accompany them for an urgent task and took her to a filling station in Gill village. The woman said the duo called their friend to the spot. Feeling unsafe, she tried to escape, but failed. The accused gangraped her and threatened her to not approach the police. They fled soon after, leaving her at the spot.
Sub-inspector Kulwant Kaur, who investigating officer, said a case under sections 376-D (gangrape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. Soon after lodging the case, police managed to arrest the accused.
No more free street parking for residents; BMC to start pilot in four wards
Mumbai The civic body will implement paid on-street parking in four administrative wards in the city, which will allow citizens to park their vehicles in designated areas under close circuit camera television surveillance. As a pilot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has earmarked 34 roads in D ward in South Mumbai, including August Kranti Marg to LD Ruparel Marg in Nepeansea Road and Hanging Garden to Kemps Corner in Peddar Road.
MTDC guided tours to popularise Ganesh festival among tourists & non-Maharashtrians
In a bid to draw more tourists during the Ganesh festival and make it popular amongst non-Maharashtrians and foreigners, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation plans to conduct guided tours in Pune and Mumbai this year. The MTDC plans to carry out separate tours for national-level tour operators, influencers and the media to familiarise them with the festival in both Pune and Mumbai. Only those from other states can participate in these tours.
Param Bir Singh case: CBI files plea for keeping trial in abeyance
Mumbai The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved an application before the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court to keep in abeyance the trial in ₹15 crore extortion case registered against former his close associate and builder Sanjay Punamiya, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, police inspectors Nandkumar Gopale, Asha Korke and businessman Sunil Jain. A chargesheet is filed against Gopale, Korke, Jain and Punamiya by the Crime Investigation Department in the case.
Ludhiana MC snaps connection of 7 dairies for dumping waste in sewer lines
The municipal corporation on Monday snapped water and sewerage connections of seven polluting dairy units in Bhagat Singh colony and Gajja Jain colony, Zone- B, for discharging untreated waste in the sewer lines. MC had also issued notices to around 500 dairy units in Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes, directing them to make arrangements to deal with dairy waste and cow dung within a month.
Ganesh mandal in Pune denied permission to depict Afzal Khan’s killing scene
The Kothrud Police on Monday denied permission to Sangam Mitra Mandal to depict the killing of Afzal Khan, the lieutenant of Kutub Shah of Bijapur by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as a part of the ten-day Ganesh festival starting August 31. The Pune Police has advised mandals to avoid themes that can create communal disharmony.
