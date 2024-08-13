Ludhiana: Activist booked for raping, impregnating employee

The Division Number 2 police booked a social activist for allegedly raping his employee and impregnating her. The complainant alleged that the accused promised to marry her but later refused. The Division Number 2 police booked a social activist for allegedly raping his employee and impregnating her. The complainant alleged that the accused promised to marry her but later refused. (HT Filed)

The accused was identified as Chetan Baweja of Sector 32, Chandigarh Road.

The complainant, 31, said she used to work at the office of the accused near Cheema Chowk. The woman alleged that few months ago, the accused offered her a cold drink, which turned out to be laced with sedatives. She lost consciousness after consuming it and the accused raped her. She said that when she objected after gaining consciousness, the accused promised to marry her, established physical relations with her multiple times and impregnated her.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first-information report (FIR) under sections 64 (rape) and 351 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.