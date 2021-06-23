Ludhiana administration swings into action to check flooding during monsoon

With monsoon just around the corner, district authorities on Monday reviewed flood protection measures being implemented along the banks of Sutlej River and directed the officials concerned to ensure the work was completed by June 30.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said work was being carried out on war footing in flood-prone areas such as Jamalpur Lilli, Ghumana Complex, and Khaira Bet. Around 15 drains are being cleared to prevent low-lying areas from becoming waterlogged.

“Around ₹5 crore was spent on flood protection work along Sutlej River. It will be completed by the end of next week before the advent of monsoon on July 1,” the DC said, adding work was taking place round the clock at all vulnerable sites along the Sutlej.

24X7 flood control room

A 24X7 flood control room (0161-2433100) has been set up and a duty roster of staff has already been prepared to ensure residents do not face any difficulty during the monsoon.

“In the event of a flood, the administration has prepared an evacuation plan. Safe places have been identified where residents of flood-prone areas will be shifted to, if required,” the DC said.

The DC was accompanied by sub-divisional magistrate Baljinder Singh Dhillon and executive engineer Harjot Singh Walia.

Memories of the destruction caused due to the 70-ft long breach in Sutlej’s Dhussi Bundh at Bholewal Qadim village in 2019 are still etched in locals’ minds. The water released from the bundh had destroyed hundreds of acres of agricultural land. Water had also entered several houses and the National Disaster Response Force had to be pressed into service to carry out rescue operations.

Over the last two years, there has been increased soil erosion and breaches reported along the banks of Sutlej River.