Ludhiana administration to host camps for Aadhaar card updation

In a bid to update the biometrics in Aadhaar cards, the district administration has announced to organise several special camps at village and ward levels across Ludhiana. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said citizens whose Aadhaar card was generated over 10 years ago must revalidate details by updating proof of identity and address to avail government services (HT Photo)

In a meeting with various stakeholders, the deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said citizens whose Aadhaar card was generated over 10 years ago must revalidate details by updating proof of identity and address to avail government services in effective, and efficient manner.

Reportedly, postal department along with food civil and supply officials would jointly hold the camps till March 25 across the district to facilitate the residents in updating their details in Aadhaar cardd following preparation of roster in this regard.

Sharing details, Malik said lead bank would ensure public announcements through temples and Gurdwaras about camps in every branch of the banks in Ludhiana so that people do not have to travel far away to avail services. District education officers (secondary/primary) have been asked to ensure holding the camps near the schools throughout Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner Amit Sareen said the officers from banks, post offices, BSNL, programme office, sewa kendras, education and others must apprise the people about updating their particulars in Aadhar card.

Sareen added that a total of 223 Aadhaar kits are available in district besides 26 post offices and 40 sewa kendras, where people could enroll themselves for the updation of Aadhaar card.