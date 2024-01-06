close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana administration to organise awareness camp for transgender community

Ludhiana administration to organise awareness camp for transgender community

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2024 05:28 AM IST

According to deputy director Meenakshi Sharma, the camp aims to provide information about various facilities provided by the government for the welfare of the transgender community

In a step towards advancing opportunities for the transgender community, the district Employment and Business Office is organising an awareness camp at Sangeet Cinema, Pratap Chowk, on January 9 at 12.00 pm.

According to deputy director Meenakshi Sharma, the camp aims to provide information about various facilities provided by the government for the welfare of the transgender community. The Punjab government, under the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM), will also share details about skill development courses available to the transgender community.

As per the government directives, this awareness camp is part of efforts to gauge and enhance employment opportunities for the transgender community. For more information on availing these free services, individuals can contact the helpline number -77400-01682.

