Ludhiana | After hottest March, avg April temp hits 52-year high
With summer marching in early this year, the district has been in the grip of scorching heatwaves over the last two months. While Ludhiana city was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March, the average temperature for April surpassed the normal by 5.3°C.
Asserting that spring season had been unusually hot this year, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said, “The mercury soared to record highs last month. This is the first time since 1970 (the year the weather observatory was set up at PAU) that such high temperatures were recorded in April.”
“The mean monthly temperature for April is 34.7°C, but this year the average maximum temperature was 39°C, which is 5.3°C higher than normal. The average minimum temperature was also three degrees above normal, touching a high of 20.5°C against the mean monthly temperature of 17.5°C,” Kingra said, adding that the city had last recorded an average minimum temperature of 20.5°C in 2004.
Only 0.8mm rainfall in March, April
Not only did the month of April witness extremely high temperatures this year, but the city also remained dry. “The city usually receives 18.7mm rainfall in April. However, no rain was recorded last month. The city just received 0.8mm rainfall over the last two months,” she said.
The dry spell has also been conducive to pollution. “Only on three days – April 17,18 and 22 – was the Air Quality Index satisfactory. On April 12, the AQI plunged to 201 points, falling in the ‘poor’ category,” she said.
Dry spell breaks 122-year record: Expert
PAU principal agrometeorologist KK Gill said, “In the last 77 days, it rained only once, breaking a 122-year record. It is likely to rain on May 4 and 5 as a western disturbance is approaching the region. However, the respite will be short-lived as the mercury will again start rising from May 6.”
She recommended that crops be frequently irrigated in these weather conditions.
Mercury meter
The mercury crossed 40°C in the last week of April.
Other Briefs
Hotel, eatery owners asked to install CCTVs
With hotels and eateries increasingly being used for smuggling, the Ludhiana Rural Police on Tuesday directed hoteliers, restaurateurs, and dhaba owners to install CCTVs on their premises.
Superintendent of police (SP, headquarters) Prithipal Singh said, “We have observed that gangsters, and smugglers often meet at hotels and eateries to exchange contraband. The installation of CCTVs in these establishments will deter smuggling and help the police identify the accused.”
The SP also asked hotels and eatery owners to prominently display emergency numbers, and warmed them against hiring child labour.
Industry Institution Interaction Meet at ITI Ludhiana
The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the industry’s requirements and measures needed to bridge the gap between industry and academia.
Chief guest Upkar Singh Ahuja, CICU (Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking) , district president, said ITI Ludhiana was working to train the manpower according to needs of the industry. He also shared that as the industry is changing day-by-day in terms of automation, the institute should give such training on robotics, and high-end welding and equipment.
Charanjit Singh Vishivkarma from Vishivkarma Group of Industries said, “There is dire need of highly skilled manpower for welding cycle frame.”
DC, CS inaugurate Child, Cardiac Sciences and Gastroenterology Centre
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik in the presence of Dr SP Singh, civil surgeon, inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child, Cardiac Sciences and Gastroenterology Services Centre at Fortis Hospital on Tuesday.
Fortis Healthcare zonal director Dr Vishvadeep Goyal formed an expert team of doctors in endosurgical unit, supported with advanced equipment, to handle all types of endoscopic procedures, and diagnostic and therapeutic interventions.
-
Ludhiana | Advocate poses as OSD to CM, threatens revenue officers, held
Hours after registering a case against an unidentified man, who personated officer on special duty to the chief minister and threatened revenue officials asking them to carry out dubious property registrations, the police arrested an advocate on Monday evening. The accused, Karamjit Singh of Punjabi Bagh Colony, Dugri, was arrested near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal.
-
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with 210 tyres, 146 alloy wheels
Burglars struck at a tyre shop in Dhandari Kalan on the National Highway on Monday night, and decamped with 210 tyres and 146 alloy wheels. The complainant, Chetan Sharma, the owner of the shop suspects that the burglars may have used a mini truck to steal the tyres. Assistant sub-inspector Deep Chand, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Sections 457 ( house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sahnewal police station.
-
Karnataka ministers, legislators get no audience with Amit Shah
The much-awaited visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Karnataka on Tuesday turned out to be a damp squib as the senior BJP leader did not hold any discussions with state ministers or any legislators from the ruling party, at least two persons aware of the development said.
-
Man planned Bengaluru acid attack in advance, say police
Police probing an acid attack in the city have said evidence suggests that the attack was not extempore but well-planned. Police, who have been at the receiving end of criticism for not catching the culprit, said it appears that the attacker had planned his escape well in advance. Police have questioned Nagesh's family and 20 others associated with him. Since fleeing after the attack, he has not contacted anyone either, said police.
-
War of words erupt over PSI recruitment case, another college comes under scanner
The Criminal Investigation Department that is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment of police sub-inspectors (PSIs) has found malpractices in one more centre in Kalaburagi district. Malpractice was first reported at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which is run by BJP leader Divya Hagaragi. During the investigation, the CID found that the accused committed similar malpractices at MS Irani College as well. Police have taken three people into custody in connection to the case.
