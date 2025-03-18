Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Agri varsity college holds parent-teacher meeting

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 18, 2025 05:32 AM IST

Manjeet Singh, dean of COAET added that feedback from previous PTMs led to significant infrastructure upgrades, including air-conditioned classrooms, interactive boards, and an upgraded college library with Wi-Fi, computers, and new furniture

The College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (COAET), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Monday, conducted its third Parents-Teachers Meeting (PTM) for BTech (agricultural engineering) first year students. The meeting aimed to strengthen communication between parents, teachers, and advisors, fostering academic growth and holistic development.

Naresh Kumar Chhuneja, class in-charge, encouraged parents to maintain regular communication with student advisors for continuous support. (HT Photo)
Naresh Kumar Chhuneja, class in-charge, encouraged parents to maintain regular communication with student advisors for continuous support. (HT Photo)

Manjeet Singh, dean of COAET, emphasised that regular parent-teacher interaction plays a pivotal role in student success. He highlighted that feedback from previous PTMs led to significant infrastructure upgrades, including air-conditioned classrooms, interactive boards, and an upgraded college library with Wi-Fi, computers, and new furniture.

Ashwani Soni, chairman of the academic affairs committee, outlined the academic requirements for degree completion and discussed the academic progress of students in the last semester. Satish Gupta, training and placement officer, underscored the importance of skill enhancement programmes, extra-curricular activities, and training opportunities.

Shiv Kumar Lohan, hostel warden, briefed parents on student accommodations and recreational facilities, ensuring a conducive learning environment. Naresh Kumar Chhuneja, class in-charge, discussed student performance in academics, sports, and cultural activities, encouraging parents to maintain regular communication with student advisors for continuous support.

