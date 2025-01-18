Ludhiana: Airline fined 50,000 over faulty business class seat

A ‘faulty’ business class seat cost Air India dear as the airliner was fined ₹50,000 by the district consumer disputes redressal commission. The order came on a complaint filed by one Vinod Kumar, 63, a resident of BRS Nagar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He said the faulty seat caused him discomfort during a 15-hour flight from San Francisco in US to New Delhi.

The commission, headed by president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat, observed that it amounts to ‘deficient service’ and ordered the compensation to be paid within 30 days of the receipt of the order’s copy.

In his complaint, Kumar said he and wife, Ritu Gupta, had travelled to the US in February 2022 on business-class tickets.

Kumar added he booked a round-trip through a private travel agent, paying ₹4.7 lakh. Kumar alleged he faced significant discomfort on his flight back to India on March 2, 2022.

He alleged the seat’s footrest was broken and he could not rest during the long flight. He said he raised the issue with the cabin crew, but no solution was provided.

On its part, Air India admitted to the seat defect but asserted that Kumar had been informed of the seat’s unserviceable condition by the ground staff before boarding. However, the commission noted that the airline failed to provide any written evidence or official communication to support the claim.

Kumar denied receiving any such communication at check in.

The commission emphasised that as a corporate entity, Air India is required to provide information in writing and not just verbally.