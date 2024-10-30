Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: All civil hospital doctors to be on call

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 31, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Officials said the cases of burns from ‘faulty’ crackers are a common occurrence around Diwali and special arrangements are needed to deal with emergencies

All doctors at the civil hospital have been asked to be on call to ensure enough personnel to respond to any emergencies during Diwali festivities, officials said.

The district resident programmes (DRP) practitioners and other staff have also been asked to stay available on call. (HT Photo)
The district resident programmes (DRP) practitioners and other staff have also been asked to stay available on call. (HT Photo)

The district resident programmes (DRP) practitioners and other staff have also been asked to stay available on call.

“We have asked all doctors to stay on call, all DRPs have been asked to be on the ground to cater to any emergency,” said senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh.

Officials said the cases of burns from ‘faulty’ crackers are a common occurrence around Diwali and special arrangements are needed to deal with emergencies.

The doctors say the facility is already short-staffed, with the emergency ward bearing most of the brunt of the crunch. On a normal day, the ward sees around 150 patients, including medical legal cases. They said the number goes around festivals.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //