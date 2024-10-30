Ludhiana: All civil hospital doctors to be on call

All doctors at the civil hospital have been asked to be on call to ensure enough personnel to respond to any emergencies during Diwali festivities, officials said. The district resident programmes (DRP) practitioners and other staff have also been asked to stay available on call. (HT Photo)

“We have asked all doctors to stay on call, all DRPs have been asked to be on the ground to cater to any emergency,” said senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Harpreet Singh.

Officials said the cases of burns from ‘faulty’ crackers are a common occurrence around Diwali and special arrangements are needed to deal with emergencies.

The doctors say the facility is already short-staffed, with the emergency ward bearing most of the brunt of the crunch. On a normal day, the ward sees around 150 patients, including medical legal cases. They said the number goes around festivals.