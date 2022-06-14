Ludhiana | Alleging MLA of harassment, former sarpanch, kin climb on water tank

High drama was witnessed after a former sarpanch of Mangewal village in Malaud, along with his elderly mother and two daughters, climbed a water tank, accusing police of implicating him in a case at the behest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

The former sarpanch, Kuljinder Singh, said he is a Congress supporter and the MLA forced the police to lodge an FIR against him over a political vendetta.

Kuljinder said that a woman with whom he had got into a spat over laying of electricity wires, had climbed the same water tank on June 12 seeking that an FIR be lodged against him.

He added that the case was registered following Giaspura’s intervention and when he objected to it, the MLA misbehaved with him.

Inspector Gurdeep Singh, station house officer at Brar police station, assured Kuljinder that the police would not arrest him till the investigation is on.

When contacted, Giaspura refuted the allegations. He said he had made the woman come down from the water tanker and had nothing to do with the FIR being lodged.