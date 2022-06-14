Ludhiana | Alleging MLA of harassment, former sarpanch, kin climb on water tank
High drama was witnessed after a former sarpanch of Mangewal village in Malaud, along with his elderly mother and two daughters, climbed a water tank, accusing police of implicating him in a case at the behest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura.
The former sarpanch, Kuljinder Singh, said he is a Congress supporter and the MLA forced the police to lodge an FIR against him over a political vendetta.
Kuljinder said that a woman with whom he had got into a spat over laying of electricity wires, had climbed the same water tank on June 12 seeking that an FIR be lodged against him.
He added that the case was registered following Giaspura’s intervention and when he objected to it, the MLA misbehaved with him.
Inspector Gurdeep Singh, station house officer at Brar police station, assured Kuljinder that the police would not arrest him till the investigation is on.
When contacted, Giaspura refuted the allegations. He said he had made the woman come down from the water tanker and had nothing to do with the FIR being lodged.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics