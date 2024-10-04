Ludhiana: Alleging strong-arm tactics, SAD & Congress workers stage protest

Panchayat polls Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress workers staging a protest in Khanna on Friday (HT Photo)

Protests erupted in Khanna on Friday, the last day for filing nomination papers for the panchayat elections, as political parties raised allegations of irregularities and strong-arm tactics. A sit-in protest was staged outside the block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) office in Khanna, which is constituency of newly promoted panchayat minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress jointly demonstrate against what they called “unfair practices” in the election process. The protesters blocked roads, causing significant disruptions. They alleged that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) were being denied to opposition candidates, and that the “chulha tax,” essential for filing nominations, was not being collected for non-ruling party members.

Yadvinder Singh Yadu, constituency in-charge of the Akali Dal, and former block committee chairman Satnam Singh Soni, accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of manipulating the electoral process. “The AAP is using pressure tactics, denying NOCs to opposition candidates, while a panchayat secretary was seen issuing NOCs from an AAP leader’s shop,” claimed Yadu.

BDPO Pyar Singh responded to the allegations, stating that the process has been transparent. “Since September 27, we have issued 217 NOCs, including 28 today. Those protesting are doing so for political mileage,” he said. Singh further clarified that the department had been following all rules and regulations strictly.

The protest saw heavy police deployment to ensure peace, with deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amritpal Singh Bhatti overseeing the situation. No untoward incidents were reported.

The protesters called for a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities and threatened further action if their demands were not addressed.

Panchayat poll observer takes charge

Blurb Checks nomination exercise, holds meeting with DC and police officials

To ensure peaceful, fair and transparent panchayat elections, the state election commission has appointed an observer for the Ludhiana district.

Observer Arvinder Pal Singh Sandhu, senior IAS officer, assumed the charge on Friday.

For any election-related issues or complaints, the observer can be contacted at 77430-12314. He will be staying at the international guest house, Punjab Agricultural. His email ID is apssandhu2211@gmail.com.

Later, the observer also held a meeting with DC Jitendra Jorwal, ADC Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi and senior officials from the police administration.

He further checked the nomination exercise at various places in the district.