Ludhiana: Amid festive rush, no check on weighing malpractices, allege residents

Amid the festive rush, consumers have raised concerns over the “unchecked” sale of sweets, confectionery items and snacks without proper weight and right marking of quantity. The situation has been exacerbated amid staff shortage in the legal metrology department, which is responsible to keep a check on such unfair practices. The locked legal metrology office as staff have been assigned poll duties. (HT photo)

An official from the department, on the condition of anonymity informed that there are only four weighing inspectors for the six zones in the city. The lack of subordinate staff to perform clerical duties further hampers the department’s ability to conduct routine inspections. The recruitment of additional staff has been delayed for years, leaving the department stretched thin, the official stated.

Rashpal Singh, a resident of Shimlapuri, said shopkeepers often sell sweets without standard packaging which should display the maximum retail price (MRP) and accurate weight. “It is difficult to know how much I am actually getting. Even the prices charged from us are arbitrary,” he added. Several residents echoed similar concerns.

Dr SB Panthi, state general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), emphasised that as per the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, vendors must declare the retail sale price, product size, weight, manufacturing date and manufacturer details on every package. “The legal metrology department responsible for enforcing these rules is not very active. They only act upon written complaints, leaving consumers vulnerable. Many shopkeepers reportedly use heavy boxes to reduce the quantity of products sold to customers. The certification and stamping of weighing scales, which is a legal requirement, is also overlooked,” Panthi added.

Acknowledging the malpractices, Varun Jindal, a weighing inspector, stated, “We promptly act on complaints by forming teams of two to three officials to investigate errant shopkeepers. We conduct undercover inspections to verify complaints before issuing challans under the provisions of Legal Metrology Act, 2009.”

Due to panchayat elections duties and paddy procurement, it is difficult to conduct regular inspections during this festive season, he noted.