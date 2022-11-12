Ludhiana: Amid rise in stubble burning cases, DMCH sees 15% more heart patients in past month

The number of heart patients visiting out-patient departments and admitted to emergency wards of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) has increased by 15% since the first week of October, when the number of stubble burning cases started rising in the district.

Dr GS Wander, chief cardiologist at the Hero Heart Centre of DMCH, said an increased number of patients have been complaining of chest pain, fatigue and shortness of breath over the past month and most of them are middle aged and elderly people with comorbidities.

Dr Wander advised residents to refrain from going out for walks when pollution levels are high. “People must wear an N-95 mask while going out and ensure that nostrils are properly moist, so that dust particles do not enter the body directly,” he said.

Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent, said they have created a WhatsApp group comprising patients and health care professionals, where they circulate health advisories and relevant information. “Rising pollution coupled with drop in temperature is proving hazardous for senior citizens, especially those who go for walks early in the morning and evening, when air quality is the poorest.”

Dr SS Sibia, a senior cardiologist, said, “Pollution causes inflammation in blood vessels running through the lungs and rest of the body. It leads to atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries, which results in heart attacks and strokes. Cardiac associations now say living in areas with higher levels of air pollution poses as much risk of heart attack as smoking.”