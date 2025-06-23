Ludhiana: Animal remains at religious site ignite protests in Samrala

Tensions ran high in Baghaur village near Samrala after a disturbing incident involving alleged sacrilege surfaced on Sunday. The discovery of an animal’s severed head beneath a tree and flesh pieces placed at a religious site led to outrage among local residents and religious groups, who accused the police of inaction and staged a protest amid heavy rain outside the Samrala police station. The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, with local leaders urging authorities to act swiftly to prevent any further attempts to disrupt communal peace. (HT Photo)

According to reports, the incident came to light when villagers, while preparing a community space, discovered an animal’s head buried in the roots of a tree along with items including tea leaves, sugar, and jaggery. Hours later, pieces of meat were also found placed at a religious site dedicated to Sikh martyrs. The discoveries sparked anger among Hindu and Sikh organisations, who demanded immediate police action, claiming that such acts were aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

Despite the rainfall, the protesters, led by community leaders including Neeraj Sihala and Shiv Sena president Raman Vadera, gathered outside the police station, raising slogans and accusing the police of downplaying the gravity of the incident. They reminded authorities of a similar case two months ago, where cow remains were found near the Sirhind Canal.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh reached the protest site and assured the crowd that the culprits would not be spared. Following his assurance, the protest was called off. “We have registered a case, and no one involved in such a heinous act will be allowed to escape the law,” he said.

The DSP confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Narinder Singh, who worked as a volunteer (sevadar) at the religious site. Authorities also revealed that the accused suffers from mental health issues.

Inspector Nitesh Chaudhary, SHO at the Samrala police station, stated that a veterinary team will examine the animal remains to determine whether the severed head belonged to a cow or a buffalo. “Initial inspection suggests the head may be that of a buffalo, but we are awaiting confirmation from the veterinary doctors. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is also being reviewed as part of the investigation,” he added.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the region, with local leaders urging authorities to act swiftly to prevent any further attempts to disrupt communal peace. Sikh religious leaders, including Bhai Gurpreet Singh Khalsa and Sukhwinder Singh Bhagwanpura, demanded strict punishment for those involved and emphasised the need to preserve inter-faith harmony in the area.