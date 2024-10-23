Ludhiana: Another accused held for attack on edu group trustee

Around three weeks after two assailants opened fire at the trustee of an educational group, the police made the second arrest in the case, officials said. Garden Valley International School trustee Baldev Singh was attacked near Garhi bridge on Sirhind Canal on September 30. (HT File)

Chandigarh resident Baldev Singh, 55, a trustee of Garden Valley International School, was fired at on September 30. He was saved as the bullet hit his phone while he was on a call.

The trust operates multiple schools across the state, including one in Machhiwara.

Khanna police officials said one of the two assailants is yet to be arrested.

On Monday, police nabbed Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, a resident of Attari in Amritsar.

Earlier, Pritpal Singh alias Gora, also from Attari and one of the assailants, was arrested on October 10.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Gotyal said Gopi was involved in the conspiracy to attack Baldev Singh.

According to the SSP, Gopi’s name popped up during interrogation of Pritpal Singh. The police are looking into Gopi’s role in the attack.

The police said they found a US connection in the crime.

A US-based man had allegedly threatened Baldev Singh for money and when he refused, the accused sent his aides to attack him.

US-based man promised ₹2 L for attack: Accused

The accused told police that the US-based man promised them ₹2 lakh for the task but they have not yet received any money.

On September 30, two car-borne assailants opened fire at targeting Baldev Singh, Garhi bride on the Sirhind Canal when he was on his way from the school to his home.

Baldev Singh’s mobile phone saved his life. At the time of the attack, he was on a call, and when one of the assailants fired targeting his head, the bullet struck the phone. The impact was absorbed by the phone, with fragments hitting Baldev Singh. This saved him from a potentially fatal injury.