Ludhiana: Another embezzlement rocks Khanna Block Development and Panchayat Office

After the suspension of block development and panchayat officer (BDPO), Khanna, Kulwinder Singh Randhawa for embezzlement of funds, another alleged fraud rocked Block Development and Panchayat Office, Khanna. Lakhs of rupees were transferred to different accounts using digital signatures of the suspended BDPO. After the embezzlement surfaced, numberdar Santokh Singh Benipal of Rohno Khurd Village of Khanna filed a complaint to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, senior superintendent of police (SSP, Vigilance Bureau), Ludhiana Range, and the deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, seeking a probe. (Getty image)

The complainant suspected the involvement of suspended BDPO and other employees of the office.

Rural development and panchayats minister Laljit Singh Bhullar had suspended the services of BDPO, Khanna, Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, with immediate effect for embezzling government fund on December 16, 2023. He was accused of misuse of funds belonging to panchayat samiti Khanna and making improper payments amounting to ₹58.25 lakh without appropriate approval and by opening unauthorised accounts.

After his suspension, Gurpreet Singh, BDPO, Doraha, was given additional charge of BDPO, Khanna, on December 18, 2023, however, he was not given powers of making payments.

The complainant stated that, meanwhile, sarpanch and panchayat officer made payments to different accounts using digital signatures of the suspended BDPO. The money was transferred to different accounts without purchasing anything from December 16, 2023, to January 22. Over ₹15 lakh payments were made in Rohno Khurd Village and Lalheri Village. The actual amount could be much higher.

The complainant added that according to the rules the payments cannot be made in cash or by cheque. It should be made through online transactions to the accounts of the firms. According to the norms, a sarpanch has the right to make payments to labourers. Sarpanch and panchayat secretary both can make payment up to ₹25,000. For the payment above ₹25,000, digital signatures of the BDPO are required.

Benipal raised the question why digital signatures of the suspended BDPO were not erased from the system immediately after action against him and how the signatures were used for making payments during his suspension for over one month without the knowledge of the senior officials.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal stated that he has already asked the district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) to collect all the records and to investigate. The DDPO has already asked the BDPO to submit records of transactions between December 16, 2023, and January 22. He added that if any embezzlement was found, they would take stern action against the accused. Earlier, BDPO Kulwinder Singh Randhawa was also suspended by the department following their report.