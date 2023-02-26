Ludhiana: Applicants’ wait comes to an end as GLADA allots 150 plot NOCs

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) held a special camp on Saturday at its premises located on Ferozepur road, with the objective of assisting residents in obtaining no objection certificates (NOCs) for their plots in unauthorised colonies. Chief administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, said as per the directions issued by the state government, the camp was organised with the sole motive of helping the plot holders in getting the NOCs against their plots in unauthorised colonies. (HT file photo)

During the camp, over 150 plot NOCs were handed over to the plot holders, who had applied for the same in the past.

During the camp, GLADA officials were present to address inquiries from plot holders who were experiencing difficulties in fulfilling the necessary formalities to obtain NOCs from the department. The camp was attended by additional chief administrator ACA GLADA Kulpreet Singh and estate officer Baljinder Singh Dhillon, who provided responses to the residents’ queries.

According to Sandhu, in numerous instances, plot holders do not fulfill the necessary formalities or provide required documentation, which leads to delays in obtaining the NOCs from the department. She further stated that the senior officials in the department are regularly monitoring the process of issuing NOCs.

To address this issue, GLADA officials assisted applicants during the camp by guiding them through the process and aiding them in completing the formalities.