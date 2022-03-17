Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Arbitration proceedings meeting held, 80 cases enlisted
Ludhiana | Arbitration proceedings meeting held, 80 cases enlisted

DC Varinder Kumar holding proceedings meeting of district-level Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council in Ludhiana on March 17, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 17, 2022 11:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The 170th proceeding meeting of district-level Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council was held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday.

This meeting was attended by Neeru Katyal as co-ordinator, members of the council namely advocate Himanshu Walia, lead district manager (Ludhiana) Sanjay Kumar Gupta, member secretary Rakesh Kansal, general manager-cum-general manager, District Industries Centre, Ludhiana.

Around 80 cases were enlisted for Thursday’s proceeding meeting, out of which 23 were reference claim petition, of which district council allowed 12 cases and dismissed 11 references on legal grounds such as limitation, registrations and other grounds.

General manager Rakesh Kumar Kansal, District Industries Centre, Ludhiana, said “Special efforts are made for amicable settlement of dispute and platform is provided to address the issued related to delayed payments of micro and small enterprises as per provision of MSME Development Act 2006.”

He further said conciliation proceedings are conducted on every Tuesday , whereas arbitration proceedings are conducted on every Thursday.

Advocate Himanshu Walia, member of district council, said stakeholders should take advantage of this quasi-judicial authority and also apprised of the award pronounced by this district council which has overriding effect as per provision of MSME Development Act 2006 .

