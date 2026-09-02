Ludhiana: Arya College teachers stage silent protest

Demonstrating against administrative delays and unfulfilled demands, Arya College teachers staged a silent march outside the campus gates on Tuesday, marking the 37th day of their ongoing agitation and the 17th consecutive day of their sit-in protest. Teachers’ protest at Arya College in Ludhiana on Tuesday, September 01, 2026. (Photo Hindustan Times) (HT PHOTO)

Covering their mouths with black cloth in a symbolic gesture, the protesting teachers alleged the institution’s management of attempting to suppress their voices.

Organised under the banner of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU), the protest centres on longstanding demands for the appointment of a regular principal and the clearance of overdue Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions.

Faculty members said the officiating principal has held the position for over four years, raising questions regarding the validity and official approvals surrounding her tenure.

Furthermore, the agitating teachers flagged several institutional grievances, including the non-display of the master timetable for the past five academic sessions, the absence of an updated seniority list, and delays in releasing retirement benefits mandated by the seventh UGC Pay Commission. They also alleged that the management has resorted to issuing administrative notices to intimidate staff rather than resolving core issues.

The campus unrest has escalated over recent weeks, evolving from faculty members wearing black badges and pasting protest posters across the college grounds into an indefinite sit-in.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Punjab, intervened by demanding comprehensive records from the college management following a formal complaint regarding administrative irregularities. The grievance was lodged by Raman Kumar Sharma, area secretary of Panjab University and a faculty member at the institution.

College management president Rishi Raj said the management had requested an interview panel to appoint a regular principal. Panjab University’s dean of the college development council, Ravi Inder Singh, clarified that the recruitment advertisement expired on July 9. He emphasised that clearance from the DHE is legally required before any candidate screening process can commence.

The protesting teachers asserted that their agitation will continue until their demands are met.