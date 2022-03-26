Ludhiana: ASI booked for abetting car dealer’s suicide, Dugri SHO shifted

Two days after the death a car dealer who had shot himself after allegedly being harassed by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh Dhuri, Dugri police on Friday booked the cop for abetment to suicide following a high drama.

Dugri SHO Rajan Pal, meanwhile, has been transferred to the Police Lines. He has been replaced by Inspector Harkirat Singh.

After the action against ASI, the victim’s family consented to the postmortem examination of his body.

Earlier, kin of the deceased car dealer had also staged a protest outside the Dugri police station. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Harish Rai Dhanda, who came in support of the family, alleged that the police were forcing the victim’s kin to change their statement.

Balwinder Singh, car dealer’s father, said that he, along with his relatives, had visited the police station on Friday morning demanding an FIR against the accused ASI, who “forced his son to commit suicide”. “But the police were reluctant to record our statements. In the written proceedings, the police had mentioned that my son had accidentally shot himself and it was not a matter of suicide. We have already submitted the video message recorded by my son before ending his life,” he added.

Dhanda said that the victim’s father has also given statement against a Congress councillor and a former Congress minister of Ludhiana, who had implicated him in criminal cases.

The car dealer had shot himself outside his house on March 10. Before taking the extreme step, he had shot a video in which he accused the ASI of harassing him and threatening to implicate him in false cases.

After struggling for life for 13 days, he succumbed to the gunshot injuries on March 23.

Inspector Harkirat Singh said that an FIR was registered against the ASI.

“The family wanted to change their statements in the case. After recording their statements again, the police have booked the ASI, who will soon be arrested,” he added.

On the SHO’s transfer, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) (crime) Jagatpreet Singh claimed that the inspector was shifted following some health issues.

He maintained that the transfer was not related to the suicide case.

However, Pal said he was clueless why he was transferred to the Police Lines suddenly.