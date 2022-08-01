Ludhiana: ASI nabbed while accepting ₹7000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed an assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) who was posted as a naib court at the Samrala court complex while accepting a bribe of ₹7,000.
A VB spokesman said the accused ASI, Avtar Singh, was arrested based on the complaint of Sandeep Kumar, a native of Gianpura in Uttar Pradesh, who currently lives in Nagra Colony, Macchiwara.
The complainant alleged that an accident case against him is pending in the court and he had reached a compromise with the opposition party. Kumar had alleged that Avtar had demanded ₹20,000 from him in the name of the assistant public prosecutor to record his statement in the court to execute the compromise. But, the deal was struck at ₹7,000.
The spokesperson added that after verifying Kumar’s claims, a VB team laid a trap at the court complex and arrested Avtar red-handed while taking the bribe. They also recovered the cash from him.
A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him.
Dr Raj Bahadur yet to receive call from CMO over meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Confusion prevails over the resignation of eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Neither has the governor accepted Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation yet, nor has Dr Bahadur heard from chief minister's office. As per information, Mann spoke to the V-C after the incident and expressed regret over the minister's behaviour. Jauramajra's phone remained switched off after the incident.
Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula
Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case. Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali.
Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions
Panjab University has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity's internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service. The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).
Staff crunch at Mohali admn complex: With 40 posts lying vacant, staffers being run ragged
With approximately 1,000 people visiting the DC office on a daily basis, certain applications and pending tasks are bound to slip through the cracks, and many a times overwhelmed and overworked staffers end up in the line of firing of irate applicants. 'Common man the ultimate sufferer' DC Office Employees' Union president Gurmukh Singh says despite multiple representations, authorities are dragging their feet over filling vacant posts.
Chandigarh tricity area’s fresh Covid cases drop to 162 amid low testing
Amid low testing on Monday, tricity's fresh Covid cases dropped significantly. A total of 162 infections were reported against 377 a day before. With patients recovering from the infection, the active cases also dropped slightly to 2,039 from 2104 a day before. Chandigarh's daily Covid tally dipped to 69 cases on Monday against the 188 cases a day before, but was still the highest in the tricity. The city's active cases count reached 922.
