Ludhiana: ASI nabbed while accepting 7000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday nabbed an assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) who was posted as a naib court at the Samrala court complex while accepting a bribe of ₹7,000.

A VB spokesman said the accused ASI, Avtar Singh, was arrested based on the complaint of Sandeep Kumar, a native of Gianpura in Uttar Pradesh, who currently lives in Nagra Colony, Macchiwara.

The complainant alleged that an accident case against him is pending in the court and he had reached a compromise with the opposition party. Kumar had alleged that Avtar had demanded ₹20,000 from him in the name of the assistant public prosecutor to record his statement in the court to execute the compromise. But, the deal was struck at ₹7,000.

The spokesperson added that after verifying Kumar’s claims, a VB team laid a trap at the court complex and arrested Avtar red-handed while taking the bribe. They also recovered the cash from him.

A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him.