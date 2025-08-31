Ludhiana: At 543 mm, rainfall in city surpasses last year monsoon total

With one month of the monsoon season still remaining, Ludhiana has already recorded more rainfall than the entire season last year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city received 543 mm of rainfall till August 30, surpassing the 524 mm logged during June–September in 2024. Ludhiana recorded 6.2 mm of rain on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

On Saturday alone, the city recorded 6.2 mm of rain. This month’s total has climbed to 238 mm. While the IMD, in its forecast issued on Saturday, didn’t issue any alert for rain in the district for the coming days, it said that thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely over parts of Ludhiana East, Jagraon, Ludhiana West and heavy rain in Khanna, Payal, Raikot and adjoining areas.

This year’s rainfall has already outpaced recent trends. July saw 311.9 mm of rain—more than double last year’s July figure—while June recorded 131.1 mm, the highest for the month since 2013, when 148.7 mm was logged.

The IMD expects the seasonal rainfall to be around normal.

The normal rain in the city during the monsoon season (June to September) is measured at 599.7 mm rain by the Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology.