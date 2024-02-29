Ludhiana: Authorities looking for sites to shift carcass plant

The district administration and the city municipal corporation are looking at various sites to shift the carcass plant, which is currently situated in Rasulpur Patti village and was locked up by MP Ravneet Bittu on January 25. The carcass plant at Rasulpur village in Ludhiana could not be made operational due to locals’ resistance. (HT FILE)

According to reports, the officials have seen a couple of sites, including at the Tajpur Road and at Jamalpurm but nothing has been finalised yet.

MC officials have made several attempts to open the carcass plant but failed and on January 25, MP Ravneet Bittu locked the gates of the carcass plant as a large number of villagers have opposed the decision of opening it.

“We have made a number of attempts to open the carcass plant but residents become violent as in the last hearing we have told the NGT that we have made plant operational and it will remain open, but later, MP Ravneet Bittu locked the gates along with the residents. We will again make an attempt to open the carcass plant before the next hearing,” MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said.

The next hearing by the NGT is on March 5.

The carcass plant, with an approximate cost of ₹7.8 crore, was established in Rasulpur village during the tenure of the previous Congress government under the Smart City initiative. Although the plant had been ready for operation since June 2021, it could not be made operational due to local resistance.

According to the area residents, they have allowed the officials to run the plant till the next hearing of the NGT.