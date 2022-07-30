Ludhiana | Auto-rickshaw driver, aide arrested for robbing passenger

Police on Saturday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and his aide for robbing a passenger and recovered cash and a screwdriver, which they used to attack the victim, from them. Police have also seized the auto-rickshaw.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishal of Harkrishan Nagar of New Shimlapuri, Sunny Kumar of Gurunanak Nagar of Daba. Their accomplice, identified as Sandeep Kumar alias Soni of Basant Nagar of New Shimlapuri, is yet to be arrested.

Inspector Amandeep Singh, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said, “The incident occurred on July 22 night on Jaspal Bhangar road when the victim,Tejpal Singh of Ishwar Colony, boarded an auto-rickshaw from railway station to reach his home.”

Tejpal said he had asked the auto-rickshaw driver to drop him near Dhandari chowk, but the accused drove towards Jaspal Bhangar.

Tejpal added that the accused stopped the vehicle at an abandoned place where he, along with his accomplice, attacked him and then snatched away cash, documents that he was carrying in his bag.

The inspector said after investigating the matter, the police traced the two accused and arrested them.