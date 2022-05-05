Ludhiana | Avon Cycles CMD to be conferred Panjab University Ratna
The prestigious Panjab University Ratna Award will be conferred on Avon Cycles chairperson and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa during the university’s 69th annual convocation on May 6.
The PU senate had on May 2 approved the names proposed by the committee constituted for selecting recipients of honorary degrees and PU Ratna awards. Vice-president of India M. Venkaiah Naidu will honour Pahwa with the Panjab University Udyog Ratna.
Industrialists across the district congratulated Pahwa for receiving the honour. A Federation of Industrial Commercial Organisation (FICO) delegation, led by its president Gurmeet Singh Kular, also met and congratulated Pahwa.
The company, Avon Cycles Limited, was setup in 1951.The company manufactures most of its bicycle parts, and is known for providing a quality product at a competitive price. The bicycle facility is spread over 1,45,000 square metres.It is one of the largest manufacturers and exports of bicycles in India.
Loudspeaker row: Around 2,300 MNS workers detained
Mumbai: Maharashtra police has launched a statewide crackdown and detained around 2,300 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers as preventive action and 7,000 persons across the state were served notices under Section 149 of the CrPc to prevent them from creating law and order issues. The police also booked 600 people under Sections 68 and 69 of the Maharashtra Police Act. The police received over 2,000 applications from mosques seeking permission for use of loudspeakers at Masjids.
Regularisation of jobs: Employees’ union submit memorandum with Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal Karamchari Dal — municipal employees' association — on Wednesday submitted a memorandum over their long-pending demand regarding regularisation of contractual staff with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabbarwal at the MC's Zone A office. The other demands of the employees' union included payment of EPF installments, dues etc. Sabbarwal said the matter is being taken up at the government level.
Congress demands dismissal of two Karnataka ministers over PSI row
Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah demanded the dismissal of two ministers from the Karnataka cabinet for their alleged involvement in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam scandal on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah further said that more scams were coming out against the Basavaraj Bommai government every day and demanded that home minister Araga Jnanendra and Nayaran be removed from the cabinet, adding to the growing pile of allegations against the BJP-rule in Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy alleges police exposed itself in PSI exam case
Former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, on Wednesday, said that the Police Sub-Inspector examination scam, which has caught the attention of the entire country, has been exposed by the police department itself. Speaking to the media persons at Channapatna, he said, “Information has been leaked from the police department itself. The investigation is linked to the developments that followed the murder in Bangalore's Chamarajapet.”
ATREE chief Bawa elected to US Academy of Sciences
India-born conservation biologist Dr Kamal Bawa, who is also president of the Bengaluru-based Ashoka Trust for Research and Ecology and Environment, has been elected to the US National Academy of Sciences yesterday, according to a statement by ATREE. Dr Bawa is also an elected fellow of the Royal Society (London) and the American Philosophical Society.
