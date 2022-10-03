Ludhiana awarded Har Ghar Jal certificate for ensuring safe water supply

In a major achievement, Ludhiana district has been awarded with Har Ghar Jal certificate on Sunday by the Union ministry of Jal Shakti for ensuring access to tapped and safe drinking water to people across each village in its jurisdiction.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, urban development) Anita Darshi received the award on the behalf of the district at an event hosted in New Delhi.

Congratulating ADC (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and water supply department for the feat, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik the award came as a recognition to the officers/officials who had worked zealously for running a mass movement in the district to ensure supply of potable water to each resident in villages. She further described it a red letter day for the district.

The deputy commissioner added that the district administration would now make greater efforts to serve people in future.