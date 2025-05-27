Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Awareness drive held by DC for student voters at GCG

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 27, 2025 10:32 PM IST

The campaign focused on encouraging young voters, especially first-time student voters, to actively participate in the election on June 19

With the Ludhiana West by-election around the corner, the district administration stepped up efforts to boost voter turnout by hosting a voter awareness campaign at Government College for Girls on Tuesday. The campaign focused on encouraging young voters, especially first-time student voters, to actively participate in the election on June 19.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain addressed the students, urging them to take ownership of their voting rights. (Ht Photo)
Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain addressed the students, urging them to take ownership of their voting rights. (Ht Photo)

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain addressed the students, urging them to take ownership of their voting rights. “Every vote matters. Your participation strengthens the roots of democracy,” he said, encouraging students to not only vote themselves but also to spread the message among their families, friends, and neighbours.

The event featured cultural performances and a pledge-taking ceremony to energise the crowd and promote civic responsibility. College authorities and local officials also joined in, reinforcing the idea that the youth play a powerful role in shaping a stronger and more inclusive democracy.

With just weeks to go before polling day, the administration is banking on the enthusiasm of young voters to lead the charge for a higher turnout and a more engaged electorate.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Awareness drive held by DC for student voters at GCG
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On