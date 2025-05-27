Ludhiana: Awareness drive held by DC for student voters at GCG

With the Ludhiana West by-election around the corner, the district administration stepped up efforts to boost voter turnout by hosting a voter awareness campaign at Government College for Girls on Tuesday. The campaign focused on encouraging young voters, especially first-time student voters, to actively participate in the election on June 19. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain addressed the students, urging them to take ownership of their voting rights. (Ht Photo)

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain addressed the students, urging them to take ownership of their voting rights. “Every vote matters. Your participation strengthens the roots of democracy,” he said, encouraging students to not only vote themselves but also to spread the message among their families, friends, and neighbours.

The event featured cultural performances and a pledge-taking ceremony to energise the crowd and promote civic responsibility. College authorities and local officials also joined in, reinforcing the idea that the youth play a powerful role in shaping a stronger and more inclusive democracy.

With just weeks to go before polling day, the administration is banking on the enthusiasm of young voters to lead the charge for a higher turnout and a more engaged electorate.