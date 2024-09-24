Ludhiana: BA student ends life

A female student at CT University, Chowkimann, Jagraon, ended her life by jumping from a roof on university premises on Tuesday morning, officials aware of the development said. They added that she was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way. Dean student’s welfare (DSW) Davinder Singh said the student was taken to Jagraon civil hospital in the university’s ambulance, where she was declared dead (HT File)

The deceased, a resident of Moga’s Dharamkot, and was a student of Bachelor of Arts second year. Police said the reason behind her taking the extreme step has not been ascertained yet. After being informed, the Ludhiana rural police reached the spot and took up an investigation.

Dean student’s welfare (DSW) Davinder Singh said the student was taken to Jagraon civil hospital in the university’s ambulance, where she was declared dead. According to information provided by her parents, she had been suffering from depression for the past year and was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana.

Jagraon deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasjyot Singh said that according to the university officials, she was undergoing treatment for depression.

The DSP added that inquest proceedings were being initiated at the Sadar Jagraon police station and action will be taken after recording statements of the family and university officials. The police are scanning her phone to find the reason behind her taking the extreme step, he said.

In a similar incident on May 21, a Bachelor of Commerce student, who was allegedly caught cheating in an exam, ended his life at a private college near Jhande village on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road.