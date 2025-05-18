Ludhiana: Bail plea rejected, key accused behind attack on advocate held

A local court has denied bail to all of the accused involved in the attack on high court advocate Simran Kaur Gill on April 17. The attack took place in Gaunsgarh village where advocate Simran Kaur Gill and her team were opposing illegal sand mining activities. (Shutterstock)

Soon after the bail applications were dismissed, the police arrested the main accused, Sukhdev Singh Billa, on Friday evening. The assault was allegedly orchestrated by sand mafia.

Simran Kaur Gill and her legal counsel, advocate Harkamal Singh Meghowal, while informing that the bail applications had been rejected, also demanded immediate arrests of all those involved, urging senior police officials not to let any perpetrator escape justice.

“This is not just a legal fight but a stand against fear and lawlessness,” said Simran Kaur. Among those who pleas were rejected are Avtar Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, Gurdeep Singh Thandhu, Gurmukh Singh and Dilbagh Singh Soni.

The incident dates back to April 17 when Simran Kaur Gill, along with fellow activists Amandeep Singh and Balraj Singh, sustained injuries after being attacked allegedly by people involved in sand extraction from Sutlej river.

The attack took place in Gaunsgarh village where advocate Gill and her team were actively raising their voices against illegal sand mining activities.

The FIR was registered at the Meharban police station after the intervention of the Punjab governor.

Based on Gill’s statements, the police initially booked the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means),115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351(2)(criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting- being armed with deadly weapon), and 190(member of unlawful assembly). Later, more sections — 61(2)(criminal conspiracy), 126(2)(wrongful restraint) 189(1)(unlawful assembly), and 118(2) — were added.

Those present during the press conference included Sukhwinder Singh Gill, sarpanch Jaspreet Singh Jassi, Amandeep Singh Gill and other supporters. The group vowed to continue their campaign until all accused are brought to justice and illegal sand mining is rooted out of the region.

Police officials confirmed that raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining accused.

