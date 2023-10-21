Ludhiana: Banker, cousin get life term for kidnapping, murdering kanungo

The court of additional sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi sentenced a banker, Veer Akarshit Modgil, and his cousin, Kamal Joshi, both residents of Shimlapuri, to rigorous life imprisonment for kidnapping and murdering a kanungo (revenue department officer), Albel Singh, and later dumping his body in a canal. The court has also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each convict. The court also sentenced both of them to 7 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 365 read with section 120 B and 201 of the IPC. Banker, cousin get life term for kidnapping, murdering kanungo in Ludhiana. (HT)

The prosecution told the court that the case was registered on October 19, 2018, at police station Dehlon following the complaint of Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Canal View Colony.

Gurmeet, son of Albel Singh, said his father went missing on October 18, 2018. He filed a missing report at police station Dehlon on October 19, 2018. He had suspicion that Akarshit was behind the disappearance of his father following which the police nabbed them. During interrogation the accused admitted to their crime.

He alleged that the accused had murdered his father and dumped the body in a canal near Sangowal village. He alleged that Akarshit had duped his father of ₹35 lakh and later assured him of returning the money. Instead of returning the money, the accused called his father on October 18, 2018, and took him in his car. The accused hacked him to death and dumped the body in a canal. After the crime, the accused also changed the seat covers of his car.

The victim’s car was recovered on October 19 near Gurm village. The police arrested the accused and produced them in court. During the trial, the accused pleaded innocent and claimed that they were falsely implicated. After hearing the arguments of both parties and going through the evidence, the court sentenced the accused to rigorous life imprisonment.

