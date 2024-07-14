 Ludhiana based NGO organised plantation drive - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
Ludhiana based NGO organised plantation drive

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 14, 2024 10:22 PM IST

Around 500 volunteers participated at the event at the primary site near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNE), Ludhiana

A city based NGO organised the earth hour plantation drive from 8 am to 9 am on Sunday.

Volunteers of Sambhav Foundation during the tree plantation drive in Ludhiana to mark 10th anniversary of earth hour in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Over 2,30,000 trees were planted across 450 locations in the city by the NGO Sambhav Foundation. Around 500 volunteers participated at the event at the primary site near Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNE), Ludhiana. This drive was supported by the forest department, Ludhiana municipal corporation and the district administration. They collectively distributed 1,02,000 trees.

This initiative aimed to significantly boost Ludhiana’s green cover and promote sustainable environmental practices. The drive garnered extensive support from various individuals and organisations with volunteers pledging to care for the plants in the long term.

The event near GNE College saw the planting of 500 trees. Attendees, including Kritika Goyal, assistant commissioner, Ludhiana; Jasdev Sekhon, assistant commissioner, municipal corporation Ludhiana; Neeraj Jain, zonal commissioner, municipal corporation Ludhiana; Rajesh Gulati, divisional forest officer, Ludhiana; and Jaswant Zafar, were present.

Manveer Singh, a representative of Sambhav Foundation said, “This plantation drive is a significant step towards enhancing Ludhiana’s green cover. By planting 1,00,000 trees we aim to make a lasting impact on our environment and inspire the community to prioritise sustainable practices.”

Follow Us On