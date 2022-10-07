Ludhiana Basketball Academy players shine in National Games 2022

Being part of the state-level teams that clinched silver and bronze medals in the Basketball championship at the National Games of India being held in Gujarat, as many as 13 players of district basketball academy brought laurels to the district.

Competing with Tamil Nadu in the final 5x5 basketball match, the Punjab team missed gold by seven points, while the 3x3 team brought home the bronze medal in the semi-final match beating Delhi’s team by 22 against 21.

Three players of the team are currently studying at Satish Chandra Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana.

General secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association Teja Singh Dhaliwal said, “it is a matter of great pride for us that all players in both teams except one had been trained at Ludhiana Basketball Academy; players have proved their mettle at the national-level competition.”